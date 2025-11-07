No luck for Aker BP in North Sea prospect

Deepsea Stavanger rig; Source: Odfjell Drilling
Exploration & Production
November 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian oil and gas player Aker BP and its partners have drilled a well in the North Sea that turned out to be dry.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the well 30/11-16 S (Natrudstilen) was drilled in production license 873, which was awarded in 2017 (APA 2016). This is the eighth exploration well drilled within the license area. It was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger rig.

The 2010-built Deepsea Stavanger rig is a sixth-generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible of an enhanced GVA 7500 design, which is capable of working in water depths of up to 3,000 meters. It recently underwent maintenance ahead of its contract with Aker BP.

As reported, the objective of the well was to prove petroleum in the Tarbert Formation in the Middle Jurassic. The Tarbert Formation was encountered with a thickness of about 350 meters, 197 of which were sandstone with moderate to poor reservoir quality. The well was classified as dry with hydrocarbon shows.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 4327 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Tarbert Formation in the Middle Jurassic. The water depth is 112 meters, and the well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Production license 873 partners are Aker BP, with a 47.7% interest, Equinor, which has a 40%, and ORLEN Upstream Norway, holding the remaining 12.3%.

In August, Aker BP and its partners made what they say is a substantial oil discovery nearby, during the Omega Alfa exploration campaign. This campaign covered three production licenses in the area.

Apart from this, the firm recently announced the swaps of some assets with compatriot DNO. The company expects this, among other things, to strengthen its position in the Alvheim area and speed up the development of the Kjøttkake discovery.

