Norwegian duo’s asset exchange paving the way for North Sea oil & gas discovery’s development

November 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

An oil and gas discovery in the North Sea, which is expected to reap the benefits of a decision by two Norwegian oil and gas players, Aker BP and DNO, to swap assets, is now poised to witness an acceleration of its development off the coast of Norway.

Thanks to the duo’s agreements to exchange ownership interests across several licenses, Aker BP claims that it will strengthen its position in the Alvheim area and speed up the development of the Kjøttkake discovery, drilled with the Odfjell Drilling-managed Deepsea Yantai rig.

These agreements are subject to customary regulatory approvals and obtaining consent from other partners.

The Norwegian player highlighted: “The agreements enhance Aker BP’s footprint in the Alvheim and Kjøttkake areas and support integrated development opportunities, including potential tie-back solutions to existing infrastructure.

“This reflects both companies’ shared commitment to maximising resource recovery and creating value through collaboration.”

The firm will assume operatorship of this discovery in the development phase, enabling it to leverage its fast-track development capabilities for efficient project execution. This deal will see Aker BP offload its interest in the Verdande field to DNO.

The transfer will enable the Norwegian company to increase its stake in the producing Vilje field, expand its position in the Kveikje discovery, and acquire additional interests in several
exploration licenses, covering PL1182S (Kjøttkake), PL293B, PL293CS (Kveikje), Verdande, PL036D (Vilje), PL1175, PL1175B, PL1171, PL1204 BS.

This comes after Aker BP struck a similar swap deal with another company to trade partial interests in two fields for the other player’s Northern North Sea assets.

