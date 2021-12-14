Nor-Shipping postpones January 2022 events due to coronavirus

December 14, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

International shipping event Nor-Shipping has decided to postpone its upcoming exhibition and event program due to increasing coronavirus infection rates, driven by the Omicron mutation.

Previously scheduled to take place from 10-13 January 2022, the event was already postponed once at the beginning of the year.

As informed, the management team is currently working with stakeholders to decide on the optimal way forward, with an announcement on the timing of the next Nor-Shipping expected before the end of this week.

The program normally gathers up to 50,000 international decision-makers in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, with around 900 exhibiting companies.

However, the event director Sidsel Norvik said the time has come to make “a responsible decision”, even though current national restrictions allow for large-scale exhibitions.

“In a very fluid pandemic situation, with rapidly rising infection rates here in Norway and elsewhere, we believe the time has come to postpone our January program and try and create some clarity for our exhibitors and participants”, Norvik stated.

“With that in mind, we will be spending the coming days carefully assessing the situation and planning the best route forwards. Our job is to serve and support this great business community, and we’re committed to doing so in a safe, responsible and considered manner. We’d like to ask everyone for their patience at present and will return with a final decision on the next Nor-Shipping this week. Thank you all for your continued understanding and support”.

Nor-Shipping together with its owners NOVA Spektrum are in constant dialogue with a variety of stakeholders – from local authorities to exhibitors, partners, and delegates – to keep abreast of developments and industry sentiment, the statement said.

To remind, the exhibition and activity program encompasses the entire spectrum of ocean businesses, with a key focus on showcasing and enabling the innovations, ideas and partnerships capable of driving sustainable industry success.