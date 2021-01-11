Coronavirus impact: Nor-Shipping postponed to 2022

January 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Nor-Shipping, one of the leading international shipping events, has been postponed to 10-13 January 2022, the event organisers informed.

Nor-Shipping exhibition and activity programme was originally scheduled for 01-04 June 2021.

“Faced with the possibility of a scaled down, socially distanced exhibition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nor-Shipping has opted to move to retain its ‘personality and impact’, ensuring global decision makers have the opportunity to meet face-to-face,” the statement reads.

Photo: Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping 2019 saw more than 50,000 participants, gathering from over 85 nations, at the main exhibition halls in Lillestrøm and across venues throughout nearby Oslo.

However, under the current circumstances, the planned 2021 programme could not have delivered the same industry impact, experience and value, Nor-Shipping Directors Karen Algaard and Per Martin Tanggaard stated.

“Health and safety comes first,” Algaard stressed.

“We are committed to following stringent standards with regards to minimising the risk of infection, and, at present, that means fewer people, less interaction and more distance between exhibitors and participants.”

As explained, the decision has been taken in consultation with all Nor-Shipping partners and a number of exhibitors, who supported a move to enable greater contact and connection.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has stated an expectation that social distancing measures will be in place until either the end of summer or autumn 2021. As such, Algaard said a postponement is a sensible move – for both the event and the industry it showcases and supports.

“We’ve been reviewing a number of scenarios for some time as the pandemic situation has evolved,” she noted.

“It’s always been our aim to build on the momentum of 2019 – developing our business, operations and strategy … – but over time it’s become clear that 2021 would not provide the platform we want, and industry needs.”