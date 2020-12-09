NordLink interconnector enters trial operation phase

December 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

TenneT and partners Statnett and KfW have put the NordLink interconnector between Germany and Norway into trial operation.

The 1,400 MW ‘Green Cable’ will facilitate the exchange of Norwegian hydropower and German wind energy.

The trial also symbolises the entry of the 623-kilometre interconnector into the European electricity market.

TenneT COO, Tim Meyerjürgens, said:

“NordLink is a beacon project of the energy transition and an important step in the integration of renewable energies into the electricity market.”

The ‘Green Cable’ should be able to supply around 3.6 million households with climate-neutral energy.

Executive VP, Gunnar G. Løvås at Statnett, stated:

“We are proud that our new interconnector is ready for energy exchange between our two countries. NordLink will help us achieve our climate goals and create value on both the Norwegian and German side of the cable.”

“Climate change requires a rethink that is as radical as it is smart – along the way, NordLink will be a cornerstone of the European energy transition. By exchanging electricity from wind and hydropower, we can achieve supply security and stable energy prices while increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix,” said Markus Scheer, member of the management board of KfW IPEX-Bank.

The electricity transmission capacity that will be put on the market is the result of the latest capacity calculation of the two TSOs TenneT and Statnett.

The available capacity of the interconnector will then be used in the context of the European market coupling of the day ahead and intraday electricity trading markets.

The price difference between Norway and Germany will determine the direction of the electricity flow. In most cases the country exporting will be the one which just brings the lower price into the market.

Once the trial operation phase is complete, during which NordLink will go through the complex operational requirements, the ‘Green Cable’ should to be fully tested and completed in spring 2021.