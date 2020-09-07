Germany and Norway exchange first renewable energy
The NordLink interconnector has transmitted the first power between Norway and Germany.
According to Nexans, the system is under testing and electricity with a capacity of 70 MW was transferred between the two countries last week.
NordLink is the world’s first interconnection that will enable two countries to exchange and store energy generated from renewable sources.
Nexans is in charge of designing, manufacturing and installing two 525 kV high-voltage cable subsystems between Büsum, Germany, and Tonstad, Norway, with a total length of over 700 kilometers.
The 1,400 MW interconnector is a joint project of the Norwegian Statnett and Germany’s DC Nordseekabel GmbH, a joint venture of TenneT and KfW.
