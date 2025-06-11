A man seen from behind
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy North Sea helifuel deal with ‘major’ operator goes to UK player

North Sea helifuel deal with ‘major’ operator goes to UK player

Project & Tenders
June 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Scotland-headquartered provider of energy solutions OEG has won a multi-year helifuel services contract with what it describes as a “major” UK firm.

Illustration; Source: OEG

Under the deal, OEG is set to manage the undisclosed company’s offshore helifuel systems in the North Sea and provide helifuel tanks on a serviced rental basis.

Additionally, the energy solutions firm will provide helideck crew refuelling training at its new helifuel training academy located at its facility in Portlethen, Scotland.

OEG’s helicopter refuelling training course allows candidates to work with Jet A1 fuel instead of water, resulting in what the company considers an authentic hands-on experience.

Clive Hoskisson, Managing Director for OEG’s logistics equipment division in the UK, believes the contract win highlights the value that his company delivers for customers and its commitment to safe and reliable equipment and service delivery.

“The helifuel training component offers thorough and practical training for helideck crews, equipping them with the skills to manage refuelling operations safely and efficiently. The aim is to enhance offshore helideck safety and provide an effective service by adhering to the highest industry standards in the North Sea and other regions,” noted Hoskisson.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles