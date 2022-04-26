Norway’s hybrid cruise ship allowed to sail after being out of service due to Russian sanctions

April 26, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian Havila Kystruten, the operator of a hybrid-powered cruise vessel Havila Capella, which was recently affected by sanctions against Russia, has received an exemption from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to operate the ship for six months.

Havila Capella. Courtesy of Havila Kystruten

To remind, Havila Capella was temporarily taken out of service on 14 April due to its insurance being affected by sanctions against Russia.

Now, the exemption was granted pursuant to §21 of the regulation on restrictive measures concerning actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and stability of Ukraine.

During the six-month period, Havila Kystruten said it will continue its efforts to secure refinancing and change ownership of Havila Capella.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not taken a position on the exemption for the insurance which will require special exemption upon application from insurance companies.

Havila Kystruten will continue the activities to obtain insurance coverage so that the ship can resume its sailing along the coast, the company informed.

Havila Capella is a part of Havila Kystruten’s contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport for the four environmentally-friendly vessels to operate on the Bergen-Kirkenes coastal route.

