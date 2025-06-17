Back to overview
Home Green Marine Norwegian partners to kick-start Green Maritime Energy Station project

Business Developments & Projects
June 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Ocean Hyway Cluster, a Norwegian network for hydrogen-based solutions for the maritime sector, and its consortium partners are set to initiate a pre-study on co-locating multiple types of low- and zero-emission maritime energy solutions in a single, integrated infrastructure hub, with funding support from Vestland County Municipality.

Courtesy of Ocean Hyway Cluster

The consortium comprising Ocean Hyway Cluster, Norwegian Hydrogen, AzaneFuel Solutions, LH2 Shipping, and CCB Base Ågotnes, received NOK 350,000 (around $35,000) in funding to kick-start a pre-study titled ‘Green Maritime Energy Station’ (GMES).

We’re grateful for the support, which gives us and our partners the opportunity to move forward with this project,” said Cluster Manager Martin Hennum. Exploring how different fuel types can be integrated with existing technologies is a key step toward an efficient and scalable rollout of green maritime energy solutions.

The project aims to explore the concept and feasibility of placing multiple solutions, such as hydrogen and ammonia bunkering, shore power, and battery charging, into a single infrastructure hub.

As explained, this approach seeks to optimize the use of port areas and infrastructure, reduce investment and operational costs, and accelerate the transition to zero-emission maritime transport.

According to Ocean Hyway Cluster, the study will serve as a foundation for developing flexible, safe, and scalable energy stations adapted to various vessel types operating along the Norwegian coast and beyond.

In addition to technical assessments, the pre-study will consider geographical factors, such as local energy availability and port layouts.

The findings of the study will be presented as a set of recommendations, including proposals for pilot installations, potential business models, and insights into how such stations could be adapted to suit different port sizes and vessel types.

The project is scheduled to commence in August 2025 and run until March 2026.

“While the initiative is rooted in Vestland County, its ambitions are national and international. By developing a replicable framework for green maritime energy infrastructure, Ocean Hyway Cluster aims to position Norway as a global leader in sustainable maritime innovation and infrastructure design. The GMES project is seen as an important step toward achieving the broader climate targets for the maritime sector and supporting the green shift within coastal communities and industries,” the Norwegian network concluded.

