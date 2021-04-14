Norwegian seismic company wins first offshore wind contract

April 14, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company SeaBird Exploration has secured its first contract in the offshore wind sector.

SeaBird will provide its survey vessel Petrel Explorer as an accommodation vessel for a wind farm maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea.

The company did not disclose the name of the project, but did say that the contract will start in late April with an expected duration of four months.

Petrel Explorer joined the SeaBird Exploration fleet in 2019. The 80.35-meter long vessel features four 1900 kW Caterpillar engines and two 2600kW Steerprop Azimuth Thrusters.

The seismic research vessel offers 40 cabins, a conference room, two day rooms, and two client offices. It can reach a maximum speed of 15 knots.