Nova Innovation secures triple ISO certification for management systems

June 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Scotland-based Nova Innovation has achieved triple ISO accreditation covering its quality, environmental, and health & safety management systems.

Nova Innovation's floating solar units (Courtesy of Nova Innovation)

The company said the certifications confirm its commitment to improving internal operations while aligning with internationally recognised standards.

“It’s taken real commitment and teamwork to get here. From refining our processes to challenging how we work day to day, this has been a genuine step forward for Nova,” Nova Innovation said.

The accreditations demonstrate Nova’s efforts to formalise and streamline procedures across its activities, focusing on efficiency, safety, and environmental impact.

“These certifications are internationally recognised standards – but more importantly, they demonstrate we’re doing things properly – building systems that help us work smarter, protect our planet and keep people safe,” Nova Innovation added.

The ISO certification follows Nova Innovation’s continued involvement in sector-wide initiatives, including its role in the recent EMEC-led report aiming to streamline tidal energy consenting in Scotland.

In January, Nova Innovation’s floating solar demonstrator at the Port of Leith proved its resilience after withstanding Storm Éowyn, described by the Met Office as “probably the strongest to hit the UK in the past 10 years.”

