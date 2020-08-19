Nova People, Fulkrum and EKO-INWEST in Baltic Pipe Project framework agreement

August 19, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Nova People, together with its subcontractors Fulkrum Technical Resources (UK) and P.U.I. EKO-INWEST, has secured a contract for the ongoing Baltic Pipe Project operated by Gaz-System.

Nova People, together with Fulkrum and EKO-INWEST, will provide specialised personnel to support survey, construction and inspection activities across both offshore pipelay and landfall operations.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project developed in collaboration between Gaz-System and Energinet.dk and is co-financed by the European Union to create a new inter-European gas corridor that will supply gas directly from Norway via Europipe to the markets in Poland, Denmark and adjacent countries.

Boye Riis, CEO, Nova People, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this major contract. Nova People and Fulkrum are both known for excellent service and professionalism during project execution phases on a worldwide basis. Having P.U.I EKO-INWEST in our team secures a link to Polish culture and Polish candidates whenever required by Gaz-System, supporting our quality goals.”

Owen Gibbons, commercial director, Fulkrum Technical Resources said: “We have an extensive track-record working on both subsea and pipeline work scopes globally, and we are delighted to combine with Nova People’s recruitment expertise, to work with Gaz-Systems and support the Baltic Pipe Project.”

Gaz-System is responsible for for the 36” pipeline from landfall at Pogorzelica in Poland to Faxe in Denmark, where Energinet will take it across Denmark and finalise the Pipeline route with a tie-in to Europipe.

The project has an expected completion date by Q4 in 2022.