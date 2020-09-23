Novacavi prototype for floating solar power plant

September 23, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Italian cabling specialist Novacavi has recently developed and manufactured a prototype of a custom-engineered cable solution for an innovative floating solar electricity system for marine environment installed in Oslo fjord, Norway.

Being challenged by its specific permanent application on top of floating fully supported solar panels above water level, Novacavi managed to engineer a water-blocked composite power and signal cable with polyurethane outer sheath.

According to the company, this has ensured maximum performance without losing elasticity in constant cold climates, water splashing or submersion and also sun exposure.

Francesca Faverio, business development manager, Novacavi, said:

“Proud to apply our technical and manufacturing expertise and deliver our cable as a relevant component of this innovative system with high energy production capacity and limited environmental impact.”

Specifically, the project was for the Norwegian company Sunlit Sea which provides floating solar solution for the marine environment.

Sunlit Sea installed its first floating solar plant prototype in Oslo fjord, Norway in March this year.

The company is in final negotiations regarding full scale installation of 1MW at Lierstranda, Norway in Q2 2021.

Sunlit Sea also recently established a new branch in Pakistan. In addition, it plans to launch a production facility construction in Karachi, Pakistan in Q4 2022.