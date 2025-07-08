HelioRec's 250kW floating solar in Domaine De Cicé-Blossac, Bruz, France
HelioRec completes O&M for 250 kW floating solar plant in France

July 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French floating solar company HelioRec has completed operations and maintenance (O&M) activities on its 250 kW floating solar installation at Domaine de Cicé-Blossac in France.

Source: HelioRec

Commissioned on 29 October 2024, the system has so far helped avoid 70 tonnes of CO₂ emissions – “the equivalent of planting 96 trees.”

The installation has also endured a severe flood earlier this year, which HelioRec said demonstrates the “durability and design of our floating system.”

“This O&M milestone reinforces the reliability of floating solar solutions, even in dynamic inland water environments,” the company added.

In April, HelioRec signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shoreham Port to develop a floating solar power project in the UK. According to HelioRec, the move supports the port’s decarbonization efforts and aligns with HelioRec’s model of turning unused water space into clean energy hubs.

In February, HelioRec launched the STEWART project, aimed at advancing environmentally friendly floating solar solutions, backed by the European Union (EU) and Région Pays de la Loire through the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETPartnership).

