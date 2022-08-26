NSNR hires Shearwater for 3D seismic survey of Central North Sea project

August 26, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract with North Sea Natural Resources (NSNR) to conduct a 3D survey of the Devil’s Hole Horst prospect in the Central North Sea.

The towed streamer survey covers approximately 1,586 square kilometres. It is expected to commence imminently and will continue for one month.

The company will deploy its seismic acquisition vessel SW Bly to carry out the survey.

SW Bly. Courtesy of Shearwater Geoservices

“We are glad to welcome NSNR as a new Shearwater client and look forward to executing a safe, efficient survey to provide geophysical data over the prospect. The award is a continuation of the strong seasonal activity we are experiencing in UK waters“, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Niels Christian Arveschoug, CEO and founder of NSNR, added: “We are delighted to be working with Shearwater on this which is our first proprietary 3D seismic survey to be acquired over the complete seven blocks of UK Licence P2321 which will be instrumental for us to define high-quality drilling locations.”

NSNR was awarded the UK licence P2321 in the 29th round and this licence consists of seven contiguous blocks covering the Devil’s Hole Horst prospect, approximately 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

According to NSNR, a recent reinterpretation of two test wells drilled on the prospect 50 years ago indicated evidence of hydrocarbons within the Permian Zechstein formation.

The company believes Devil’s Hole Horst’s net mean prospective resources could amount to 2bn barrels of oil, of which 1.8bn has been verified by oil and gas consultant Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

At the beginning of this year, Fraser Well Management was awarded a contract for well operator services by NSNR to deliver the Devil’s Hole Horst appraisal well in the Central North Sea.

