NYK Line delivers LNG carrier to French firm

November 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) has delivered a newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to France’s EDF LNG Shipping, a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF).

LNG Carrier Elisa Halcyon; Source: NYK Line

Dubbed Elisa Halcyon, the vessel will be chartered on a long-term basis (up to 20 years) to EDF LNG Shipping for LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean. It was ordered by France LNG Shipping from Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

France LNG Shipping is a 50:50 joint venture between NYK Line and Geogas. In May, Norway’s Ocean Yield increased its share in Geogas to 45% by purchasing the share previously owned by Access Capital Partners.

Elisa Halcyon is 297.2 meters long and 46.4 meters wide. It is equipped with a WinGD-manufactured dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine capable of operating on fuel oil and boil-off gas.

Its 174,000-cubic-meter membrane-type cargo tank is fitted with insulation that is said to minimize boil-off. Additionally, an Air Liquide-developed re-liquefaction system is installed to convert surplus boil-off gas back into liquid form, further boosting efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

