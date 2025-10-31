Imabari
NYK Line adds new 7,000 CEU LNG-fueled car carrier to roster

October 31, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japanese maritime transport giant Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) has received its latest 7,000 CEU pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) from compatriot Imabari Shipbuilding.

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the delivery ceremony for the Japan-flagged Padma Leader was held at a yard owned by Imabari Group’s Tadotsu Shipbuilding on October 30.

The newbuilding, which has been classed by ClassNK, reportedly features an overall length of 199.93 meters, a beam of 38 meters and a draft of 38.76 meters.

According to representatives from Imabari Shipbuilding, since it will be able to run on liquefied natural gas (the most widely available and still the most attractive fuel choice among maritime stakeholders), the 18,505 dwt car carrier is projected to accomplish a 25-30% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Moreover, Padma Leader could also completely eliminate sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions and achieve an 80-90% reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx) via a combination of LNG and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR), which is a technology that slashes NOx emissions in internal combustion engines by recirculating a portion of the exhaust gas back into the engine’s combustion chamber.

As informed, NYK Line’s newest eco-friendly addition to the fleet can redirect boil-off gas (BOG) to its generators and boilers and reuse it as an energy source, which, in turn, improves fuel efficiency and further lowers emissions.

The Tokyo-headquartered NYK Line is presently believed to own a bit over 120 LNG-fueled car carriers, with a vision to add at least twenty more of such units to its roster by 2028. All the way in June 2021, the shipping player had placed an order for a dozen LNG-powered PCTCs under a contract worth roughly $912 million.

Under this agreement, the company had booked six each from Nilaijima Shipyard and Nippon Shipyard (a joint venture of Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Ocean Union).

At the beginning of July this year, Imabari handed over one of the newbuilds of the series, the 18,473 dwt Angelite Ace, which is sailing under the Liberian flag.

It is worth noting that in February 2021, NYK Line also tapped China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) for the construction of four LNG-powered car carriers. The inaugural unit of the series, christened Jasmine Leader, was delivered in February 2023.

