NYK Stolt Tankers opts for two additional chemical tankers at Chinese shipyard

Vessels
October 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

NYK Stolt Tankers (NST), a joint venture between shipping companies NYK Line and Stolt Tankers, has decided to order two additional parcel chemical tankers at Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard in China.

Building on the initial order for six 38,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers from early 2024, NST now has a total of eight units under construction at the same shipyard.

The newly booked duo is scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2089, when it will join the chemical tanker pool operated by Stolt Tankers.

The newbuilds are large chemical tankers with a cargo capacity of 38,000 tons. They will feature stainless steel cargo holds capable of transporting various chemical products and will incorporate energy-saving technologies, such as being equipped to receive shore-side electricity supply during port stays, as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Amid rising demand for renewable energy to achieve a decarbonized society, chemical tankers capable of transporting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), other renewable fuels, and feedstocks are expected to see steady demand growth. In response, the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers are advancing the renewal and expansion of our chemical tanker fleet,” NYK stated.

“By replacing vessels with more fuel-efficient ships, we are promoting the decarbonization of transportation while also preparing to meet the anticipated growth in chemical product transport demand.”

To remind, the initially ordered six vessels are planned for delivery between late 2026 and 2029.

In addition to being designed to maximize fuel efficiency using a wide range of energy savings devices and shore power connection, the tankers will also feature an option to be retrofitted for battery and methanol propulsion, supporting Stolt Tankers’ commitment to the energy transition.

