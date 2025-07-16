Chinese shipyard starts building Stolt Tankers’ future-proof stainless steel vessels

Back to overview
July 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Wuhu Shipyard, part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has commenced the construction of the first 38,000 dwt stainless steel tanker for Norwegian ship operator Stolt Tankers.

Courtesy of Stolt Tankers

According to Wuhu Shipyard, the construction began on June 30 with a steel-cutting ceremony for the first in a series of six stainless steel tankers.

Designed by Sweden’s FKAB, the vessels will be classed by Lloyd’s Register and fly the Liberian flag.

The newbuilds will have a length of 184.9 meters and feature 30 duplex stainless steel cargo tanks.

Stolt Tankers contracted Wuhu Shipyard to build the six 38,000 dwt stainless steel tankers back in 2023, stating it was “the right time to invest in newbuildings”, with an option for an additional six tankers.

Scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028, the ships are designed to maximize fuel efficiency using modern engine design, hull form optimization, a wide range of energy-saving devices, and a shore power connection.

In addition, the newbuilds will include the possibility of being converted for future battery and methanol propulsion.

Last year, NYK Stolt Tankers (NST), a joint venture between NYK Line and Stolt Tankers, ordered six 38,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers at Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard in China. As revealed at the time, this batch represents sisterships to tankers under construction at Wuhu Shipyard.

