Ocean Infinity to survey Equinor’s floating wind area offshore US

September 19, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Equinor Wind US has hired Ocean Infinity for survey work on one of the first-ever floating offshore wind farms on the US West Coast.

Ocean Infinity

Under the terms of this contract, Ocean Infinity will undertake a comprehensive site investigation survey using multiple AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) simultaneously for Equinor’s floating offshore wind lease area – OCS-P 0563.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Survey activities ramping up on Equinor and BP’s New York offshore wind site Posted: 2 months ago

Shawntel Johnson, Director, Business Development at Ocean Infinity said: ”The US West Coast with its challenging deep water topography presents another excellent opportunity for Ocean Infinity to deliver the value of its multi-AUV capabilities for its clients. AUVs in scale are the perfect tool for this region providing not only great data quality advantages over towed arrays, in the water depths spanning from 974 to 1317 meters (about 4,507 feet), but also huge efficiency over wide areas.”

The project is set to commence in February 2024.

The survey scope encompasses a range of vital offshore surveys. These critical data acquisitions are integral components for Equinor to mature their design basis as well as inform the Site Assessment Plan (SAP) and Construction and Operations Plan (COP) for the OCS-P 0563 lease area.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO at Ocean Infinity explained how the Morro Bay project marks an important milestone for this forward-focused young company.

said.

”When Ocean Infinity was formed, the idea of using robotics at enormous scale to collect more data, faster and with less environmental impact while optimizing safety was our guiding principle,”

”This project is that entire vision coming to life. It’s exciting and rewarding to work with clients such as Equinor who share our vision, can see the power of robotics and our unique understanding as tech innovators, and will reap the benefits as we support them in driving the energy transition. Ocean Infinity’s fleet of globally located uncrewed vessels and around 20 AUVs, the world’s largest fleet of full capability deep water Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, ideally place the company to support the ongoing growth in offshore renewable energy in the US and globally.”

Equinor’s wind lease area in Morro Bay covers a little over 80,000 acres and has a capacity of 972 MW. The company paid USD 130 million for the right to develop a project in the area.