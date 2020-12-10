Ocean Installer focuses on offshore wind, renames to Havfram

December 10, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Norway-headquartered Ocean Installer has changed its name to Havfram, saying that the move reflects the company’s increased commitment to offshore wind.

“The solid revenues derived from our oil and gas projects, as well as our broad project and engineering expertise, are now being utilised to create a leading player within the offshore wind segment”, said Odd Strømsnes, Havfram CEO.

As part of its commitment to offshore wind, Havram has established three business areas: Hav Dyp, Hav Vind and Hav Kraft. The business unit Hav Vind will carry out installations and project execution in offshore wind, Hav Kraft will be a consultancy within the development of offshore wind farms, and Hav Dyp will include the company’s current operations within subsea oil and gas projects.

“Havfram will be a complete competence house in the planning, engineering, contracting and installation within the offshore wind segment, in addition to offering traditional subsea services”, Strømsnes said.

The name change follows the news from August, when Havfram (then Ocean Installer) entered into a partnership with Vard to develop a vessel for the installation of future offshore wind turbines. At the time, Odd Strømsnes said that the company was already prequalified for certain large offshore wind projects and that it was participating in tenders in the U.S. and Europe for both Norwegian and international energy companies.

Havfram, which is fully owned by HitecVision, expects a turnover of around NOK 2.5 billion this year (around EUR 234 million).