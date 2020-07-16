OceanTools to provide subsea housings to Proeon

OceanTools has secured an order with Proeon Systems, worth around £400,000, to design and manufacture highly specialised deepwater subsea housings.

The housings are to be manufactured from super duplex – a type of stainless steel – and form part of a package Proeon is delivering to its client, an oil industry contractor.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious order,” said Kevin Parker, managing director OceanTools. “Our team of subsea engineers, led by Stuart Rowley, have many years of experience coming up with innovative solutions to complex subsea problems and this, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, is great testimony to their engineering prowess.”

Richard Miller, managing director of Proeon added: “We needed a supplier with the technical capability and specialism to design and manufacture these housings to exacting standards and meet the tight delivery requirements of the project. We entrusted OceanTools with the order as we believe, given their extensive track record, they could be trusted to deliver a quality product on time and to budget.“

This order follows on from another order OceanTools recently fulfilled for 6000m titanium subsea pressure housings for the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai, India.

“Both of these orders really do help confirm our position as the world’s leading designer of the highest quality subsea housings. We’ve a proven track-record extending back over 20 years and have supplied thousands of housings for our own products as well as third-parties.” added Kevin.

