Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022: Registration is now live!

June 1, 2022, by adrianamunteanu

Register before the 24th of June and receive a 25% discount on your event ticket.

From today, it is possible to register for the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2022. Europe’s leading exhibition and conference connects the entire offshore energy sector. The two-day event taking place on the 29th and 30th November 2022 will welcome thousands of offshore professionals and hundreds of exhibitors at RAI Amsterdam. Go to registration.offshore-energy.biz to register. Till the 24th of June you will receive a 25% early bird discount. Use the code EARLYBIRD.

Home of Energy Transition

For more than 15 years, OEEC brings the offshore energy industry together; from offshore wind, oil & gas to marine energy and hydrogen. This is also reflected in the event program, which focuses on the most important drivers of change in the sector. The program, in combination with the exhibition floor creates the perfect opportunity for professionals in the offshore energy industry to network, share knowledge, get inspired and maintain contacts.

The future of offshore energy

The latest innovations and market developments will be discussed. The conference program of OEEC will welcome thought leaders and industry experts to share their views on the current situation related to the offshore energy sector. In this edition, the programme will delve into the main drivers of change. The focus will lie on hydrogen, floating wind and CSS. Offshore renewables like wind, wave and solar take the stage, together with the maritime industry and fossil energy.

Networking & Matchmaking

Personal connections are made on the exhibition floor during the social events and program breaks. In addition, OEEC offers a matchmaking tool available for all event visitors, enabling one-on-one meetings and round table sessions. Besides OEEC offers a start-up Zone, Hydrogen Pavilion, Marine Energy Pavilion and a stage with a live studio.

More information

More information about OEEC 2022 can be found on the event website. There, you can also also register with an Early Bird Ticket and learn more about the conference program. Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is powered by Navingo.

We hope to see you at OEEC 2022!