Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 expands with additional exhibition hall  

July 12, 2023

Europe’s premier offshore energy event to feature an integrated conference area, Offshore Energy Pavilion, and more.

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 at RAI Amsterdam; Photo: Navingo BV

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2023, the highly anticipated event for the offshore energy industry, is proud to announce the addition of an extra exhibition hall. The annual event, scheduled in 2023 for the 28th and 29th of November in Amsterdam, remains the leading platform for the entire offshore energy sector in Europe.

The additional exhibition hall will help better showcase the whole set-up of OEEC 2023 and provide more exhibition possibilities for interested companies. Among these are already TotalEnergies, bp, SSE, Van Oord, Damen and Huisman. The set-up of OEEC 2023 will be such that visitors and exhibitors can expect, on the exhibition floor itself, a spacious conference area, state-of-the-art bookable meeting rooms, an exclusive business lounge and an Offshore Energy Pavilion.

In line with the event’s theme, Changing Currents, the 2023 edition places, besides the Dutch companies active in the offshore energy sector, emphasis on innovation and internationalization. OEEC firmly believes that fostering innovation requires the presence and convergence of companies, universities, graduate schools and start-ups active across the various verticals (market segments), including offshore wind, marine energy, hydrogen, green marine, fossil fuels and clean fuels.

As the global net-zero objective necessitates cross-market collaboration to achieve climate targets, OEEC continues to attract diverse businesses from offshore energy and related industries. The event serves as a catalyst for forging strategic partnerships that can help in changing the energy mix.

Expanding the exhibition floor also means OEEC 2023 is already seeing significant and increased interest as the sector, together with all of its moving parts, is working towards reaching the global net-zero goals.

The event is backed by the Government of the Netherlands (RVO), who consider OEEC the flagship event when it comes to the energy sector. This year, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency will again have a large presence during Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference.

