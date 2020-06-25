Back to overview
Offshore energy industry navigating 100-year-old US law

  • Rules & Regulation
June 25, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Section 27 of the U.S. Merchant Marine, sponsored by Senator Wesley L. Jones and enacted in June 1920, requires vessels traveling between any two U.S. points to be U.S.-manufactured, -owned, -flagged, and -crewed (with some exceptions). This has become a stumbling stone for the offshore energy industry 100 years after the law was enacted, and even more so now that the offshore wind devel[...]

