'Offshore industry's first’ vessel geometry assurance software comes to market
IT & Software
April 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK energy solutions provider OEG Energy Group has unveiled what it says is the offshore industry’s first dedicated vessel dimensional control assurance solution for survey and positioning systems onboard vessels and subsea vehicles to feature calibration software.

GEOBASE provides an independent resource to verify that a vessel and any subsea assets on board are fully functional and capable of delivering accurate positioning data ahead of leaving port and while operating in field, OEG said.

The solution is said to eliminate complexity caused by inconsistencies between hardware and software manufacturers which often result in positioning errors, increased operational risks, and costly delays, by enabling users to manage and quality-assure vessel geometry, installed survey sensors, and their relationships throughout the ship’s lifecycle or for the duration of a project.

According to OEG, it has been developed as a database to help document survey vessel geometry and standardize the measurement of vessel dimensions, sensor placements, and reference points. GEOBASE also processes the calibration and verification for all installed heading and attitude sensors, ensuring accurate positioning and survey data integrity.

The software supports all types of vessels and subsea vehicles, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and offshore structures.

“Offshore operations that rely on precise positioning, whether for geophysical surveying or installing subsea infrastructure like cables and wind turbines, depend on accurate vessel dimensional control surveys. These appraisals use advanced metrology techniques, including offset calculation, sensor alignment calibration, vessel antenna alignment, and node position verification, ensuring millimetre-precision measurements,” said Brian Gamet, Survey Director for OEG’s subsea division.

“Traditionally, across the industry, this has been a fragmented and inconsistent process, allowing inefficiencies and errors to creep in. For the first time, GEOBASE provides a standardised verification solution, ensuring all survey systems are validated by one unified resource before offshore operations begin. It brings structure, certainty, and repeatability to offshore positioning campaigns, giving shipowners confidence and survey teams the exact dimensions and positioning they need.”

