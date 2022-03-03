Offshore wind pioneer buys Ordtek

March 3, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Offshore wind pioneer Venterra Group has acquired Ordtek, the UK-based provider of unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk management consultancy.

Led by Lee Gooderham, Ordtek will form part of Venterra’s early stage “engineer” services led by the existing member, geoscience design company Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG).

Ordtek will be supported by the engineering and project management resources within GDG to provide a robust technical offering to existing clients and facilitate the enhanced capacity to support new clients and projects around the world, Venterra said.

With GDG and Ordtek, Venterra plans to develop a unique set of marine and seabed survey capabilities giving clients the opportunity to access the leading consultants for all necessary disciplines.

“Venterra is creating the most comprehensive set of engineering services the offshore wind industry has seen, and urgently needs,” said Rob Jewkes, Venterra’s CEO.

“Ordtek has an unparalleled reputation and specialist offering in the pre-FID (Final Investment Decision) phase of offshore wind development. We are delighted Lee and his team are joining Venterra and will immediately become an important component in our early stage planning and design operations.”

Venterra was established in 2021 by former Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and colleagues.

The aim of the company is to build a service offering across the wind farm lifecycle, comprising engineer, build and support services through a combination of acquisition and investment to generate accelerated growth in the market.

