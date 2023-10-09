Oldendorff teams up with MTR on digital seafarer training

October 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Maritime Trainer (MTR has signed a new deal with German bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers to deliver an extensive online training package for seafarers.

Maritime Trainer

As explained, the company will supply the education on a multi-year deal to crew working on around 90 bulk carriers in Oldendorff Carrier’s fleet.

Oldendorff Carriers director crewing Armin Zilske said a key consideration in selecting MTR is its knowledge of Tanker Management and Self Assessment (TMSA) requirements.

“We are pleased to be working with MTR which can offer comprehensive training content to our crew,” he said.

“Moreover, MTR is flexible and can tailor training to our future requirements.”

The company has also cooperated with ship management companies and crewing agencies, including Atlantic Lloyd, Armona, Borealis, Trans Ka, Imza Marine, DFDS, Movers, Ditas, and Neptune Lines.

“We are delighted to strike this new agreement,” MTR CEO Ozgur Alemdag said. “We are seeing increasing demand for our digital interactive content. We believe this cutting edge tech based package strengthens our position, especially in the dry bulk market, by helping shipping companies meet DryBMS and Rightship’s Inspection Ship Questionnaire (RISQ) rigorous requirements.”

MTR says it now has more than 600 ships under its subscription service and aims to reach up to 1500 ships by the end of 2024. The company has grown its headcount to over 50, including former mariners, software developers, data analysts, psychologists and mentors.

“We are eager to develop more engaging, interactive and personal training,” said Alemdag.

“Prime areas for growth include data and vision analytics, AI, digital twins, crew wellness, immersive and gamification learning.”

Oldendorff Carriers has recently joined forces with other industry majors to develop and implement robust book and claim chain of custody systems to accelerate the early phases of shipping’s decarbonisation. According to the partners, the book and claim chain of custody systems will allow the emission profile of a zero- and near zero-emission fuel to be separated from the physical flow of that fuel in a transportation supply chain.