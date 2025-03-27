Klaveness
Home Green Marine Klaveness unifies digital services to enhance maritime technology integration

Klaveness unifies digital services to enhance maritime technology integration

Business Developments & Projects
March 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness has decided to consolidate all digital services with the purpose of focusing on the creation of ‘smarter’ and ‘more’ efficient digital solutions for the maritime industry.

Courtesy of Klaveness

As disclosed, the digital offerings are set to be merged under Klaveness Digital, which, under the vision of its new Managing Director Ingrid Kylstad, will serve as an “innovation engine” for creating new, future-proof technologies.

According to the Oslo-headquartered shipping player, in relation to this, Klaveness Digital’s scope will comprise overseeing the development and integration of digital solutions across the group, focusing on testing, refining, and advancing technologies aimed at bettering shipping operations.

Simultaneously, Klaveness Digital is anticipated to further commercialize already established products within the group. These include CargoValue—a supply chain management tool for companies transporting raw materials by sea—as well as a freight decision support software from the group’s subsidiary, Klaveness Dry Bulk.

Kylstad said that the decision was made at an “exciting time” given that the shipping industry has increasingly been turning toward digitalization and exploring the potential and application of a wide range of digital solutions, particularly in the face of global climate-related targets.

“Technology is reshaping the way we work in shipping and across maritime supply chains, and I look forward to leading the Klaveness Digital team in driving innovation and delivering sustainable, scalable solutions,” she highlighted.

The reorganization was reportedly implemented not just to ‘boost’ operational focus and product integration, however, but also to better gear up as the maritime industry steadies its compass toward net zero.

Established in 1946, Torvald Klaveness has been endeavoring to ‘enhance’ the efficiency and sustainability of seaborne supply chains.

As elaborated, the company operates through a holding structure with three operating firms: Klaveness Combination Carriers, which focuses on low-carbon shipping solutions; Klaveness Dry Bulk, which, according to Torvald Klaveness, owns the ‘biggest’ Panamax pool in the world; and, finally, Klaveness Digital.

In addition to this, striving to secure its foothold further within the landscape of sustainability-oriented solutions, Torvald Klaveness has also formed strategic partnerships with other maritime industry stakeholders.

To remind, last year, together with Aspen Shipping Decarbonization Initiative, DHL Global Forwarding, Hapag Lloyd, Kuehne + Nagel, NORDEN, Oldendorff Carriers, Ocean Network Express (ONE), and Yara Clean Ammonia Torvald Klaveness formed what was described as a Getting to Zero coalition to investigate book and claim chain of custody approaches as part of the mission to fully decarbonize shipping.

