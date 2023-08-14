Oman LNG strikes 4-year supply deal with Germany’s SEFE

August 14, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Oman LNG has signed a binding term-sheet agreement with German Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) to supply 0.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG starting from 2026.

Archive; Courtesy of Oman LNG

According to a report from the Omani state news agency, the agreement, based on a 4-year contract, aims to enhance the partnership between Oman LNG and international energy firms.

Mahmoud Abdulsatar Al Balushi, CCO of Oman LNG, stated: “The term-sheet signing with SEFE marks another milestone. Going further, the agreement leverages our constant efforts to add value to Oman’s economy through growth and collaborations.”

Egbert Laege, CEO of SEFE, noted: “We are delighted to announce the historic contract signing between SEFE and Oman LNG, marking a significant milestone for both entities. As pioneers among German companies to embark on this partnership, SEFE is proud to lead the way towards enhanced collaboration.”

This year, Oman LNG has signed LNG supply deals with a number of international companies.

In February, it signed an LNG binding term-sheet agreement with China International United Petroleum and Chemical Co. (UNIPEC), and in January, it signed a supply deal with Turkish BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation.

Other January deals include ten-year and nine-year contracts with French TotalEnergies and Thailand’s PTT Global LNG, respectively, as well as a term sheet with Shell International Trading Middle East FZE for the offtake of 0.8 mtpa of LNG for ten years, marking Shell’s first long-term offtake from Oman.

