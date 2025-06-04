ONE
Back to overview
Home Green Marine ONE commits to purchase shore power at Hamburg port

ONE commits to purchase shore power at Hamburg port

Business Developments & Projects
June 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Germany’s Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) have signed an agreement for the future use of shore power supply for containerships.

Illustration only. Credit: Ocean Network Express (ONE)

The Port of Hamburg has provided shore power for cruise and container ships since May 2024, intending to equip all container terminals with shore power supply systems by the end of 2025.

Related Article

Shore power facilities are already in operation at Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH) and HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), while those at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) and HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) are currently being installed.

The first practical test for the shore power facility at CTA was recently completed.

Under the new agreement, ONE committed to becoming an active partner in the integration tests and the first shipping company to purchase shore power at the CTB and CTA facilities.

Friedrich Stuhrmann, CCO of the HPA, said: “Since the go-ahead for shore-side power supply for container ships was given in May last year, both we and the shipowners involved have been able to gather a wealth of experience. We are therefore delighted that ONE is now also using our new systems and that they are determined to contribute to lower emissions and more climate protection in the port by using this technology in the future.”

Takahiro Kikuchi, Managing Director of Ocean Network Express (Europe), described the agreement and operation as “a significant milestone” representing ONE’s first shore power utilization in Europe.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring our vessels comply with forthcoming FuelEU regulations, which mandates shore power connections at EU ports from 2030. By committing early to using shore power at the CTB and CTA, we are supporting the Port of Hamburg’s transition toward low-emission operations. It also reflects our commitment to accelerate Scope1 emissions reduction and contribute towards the advancement of sustainable shipping across Europe and globally.”

Outside of Europe, ONE is exploring new approaches to shore power utilization with Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG) in China.

On December 4, 2024, the partners celebrated a milestone with the trial and commissioning of ONE’s alternative marine power (AMP) container at NZPG’s terminal. This marked the first time a vessel at a Chinese port utilized shore power through lift-on/lift-off operations of an AMP container to support cold ironing and reduce emissions while in port.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles