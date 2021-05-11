ONE, StormGeo partner up to enhance safety, fuel efficiency of 250-strong fleet

May 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) has teamed up with Norwegian weather forecasting provider, StormGeo to boost the safety and efficiency of its 250-vessel fleet.

In an announcement made today, the partnership which began in 2019, was expanded by a new arrangement including enhanced routing, ETA services for sensitive trade routes, and the fleet-wide installation of StormGeo’s s-Planner BVS.

Photo by ONE

While the maritime industry faces extreme weather around the world and copes with the effects of climate change, this cooperation is expected to give ONE the chance to improve the safety of its fleet and the maintenance of its operating schedules, as well as close monitoring of all related performance criteria as they work toward its supply chain goals.

Once the ONE’s operating team tested the StormGeo’s services by using internal evaluations, the ONE fleet is now able to use route recommendations onboard and offshore.

“StormGeo’s products and services are an essential part of our onboard and onshore operations. Having access to weather forecasts specific to our voyages helps us manage our strict ETAs with a focus on safety and fuel efficiency,” Sachin Sirsikar, General Manager Global Vessel Operations of ONE said.

As explained, ONE’s offshore staff will have insights into the instant visibility of the location and performance of the entire fleet by using StormGeo’s Insight web platform.

s-Planner BVS is an onboard software that utilizes forecast information to ensure avoidance of potentially damaging sea conditions.

Refrigerated container fleet expansion

In a separate announcement published on May 10, ONE said that it recently added 27,500 new units (including 850 units equipped with advanced Controlled Atmosphere (CA) technology) to its current refrigerated container fleet.

In hopes of taming the reefer peak season global demand around the world, ONE has already added 5000 units (all 40’HC) in early 2020.

The advanced CA storage technology, which is built into the new units, is said to be one of the most important innovations in fruit and vegetable storage systems as the composition of gas in the storage affects their storage life.

ONE is working on the application of the latest IoT technology into its fleet of reefer containers. The newly built technology will provide real-time visibility of critical information such as the temperature and humidity inside the container, thereby enhancing cargo care during the entire trip, according to ONE.

ONE further develops its business strategy

Earlier this year, the company enhanced its organizational structure by launching a new Green Strategy Department under the organization’s Product and Network Division, combining sustainability with its broader business strategy and objectives.

ONE’s environmental sustainability strategy aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (in gram/TEU-km) by 25% from its 2018 baseline by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.