Back to overview
Home Green Marine ONE takes home new future fuel-ready containership from Japan

ONE takes home new future fuel-ready containership from Japan

Vessels
June 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Imabari Shipbuilding, one of the biggest vessel construction players in Japan, has marked the delivery of a 13,000 TEU future-proof containership, which was built for Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the ONE Sapphire was handed over on June 12 during a ceremony held at Imabari Shipbuilding’s Marugame yard in Kagawa, Japan. The boxship features an overall length of 335.94 meters, a width of 51 meters and a depth of 30.1 meters.

According to Imabari Shipbuilding, the 140,233 GT newbuild was designed for future conversion to run on methanol and ammonia. What is more, the vessel is said to be ready to be installed with carbon capture equipment.

ONE Sapphire is also described as having been engineered with energy/fuel efficiency in mind. To this end, it was reportedly outfitted with a suite of solutions, including energy-saving devices and twisted rudders. The unit was also equipped with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) as well as an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR).

As informed, other environmental conservation measures include a ballast water treatment system and an inventory list based on the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships (otherwise known as the Hong Kong Convention).

As a result, ONE Sapphire is anticipated to achieve a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of around 60%, officials from Imabari Shipbuilding have shared.

To remind, Ocean Network Express, which is believed to currently operate more than 260 vessels, named its ‘first owned’ ammonia/methanol-ready unit in mid-February this year. The 13,800 TEU ONE Sparkle was constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) in Ulsan, South Korea.

The containership is part of a 20-unit strong order that the company placed back in March 2023, with the deal split between yards in Japan and South Korea. The delivery dates for the vessels are scheduled for this and next year. From 2027, ONE is projected to start welcoming a series of twelve vessels that are presently under construction in China.

Related Article

2025 has been busy for Imabari Shipbuilding, too. The company has so far handed over numerous units, having kicked off the first month of the year with six deliveries within the bulk carrier segment, in particular.

Imabari also rolled out the red carpet for one LNG-powered car carrier in April, which was built for compatriot maritime transportation player Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), and for two boxships constructed for Denmark’s shipping heavyweight A.P. Møller – Mærsk: the 5,920 TEU Maersk Fukuoka, turned over in January, and the 2,080 TEU Maersk Namsos, delivered in June.

It is worth noting that this year, Japan’s shipbuilding industry is expected to deliver 16.3 million dwt of new tonnage, which could surpass South Korea – the world’s second-largest shipbuilding nation.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles