ONE’s fleet renewal in full swing with latest ammonia/methanol-ready addition

Vessels
June 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has added another ammonia/methanol-ready newbuild to its 13,900 TEU containership fleet.

Courtesy of ONE

Marking a new milestone in its fleet expansion program, the latest newbuild was christened as ONE Singapore on June 17 at Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan.

One Singapore is the sixth vessel designed for future conversion to run on methanol and ammonia, joining previously delivered ONE Sparkle, ONE’s first owned newbuild, and subsequent sister ships.

The 13,900 TEU vessel flies Singapore’s flag and is classed by Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, commented: “Today’s naming of ONE Singapore signifies further progress in our fleet expansion strategy. This vessel, carrying the name of our global headquarters city, symbolizes our strong connection to Singapore’s vibrant maritime ecosystem. As we deploy this vessel into service, we continue to build upon ONE’s strong commitment to Singapore, in its prime position as the leading global international maritime centre.”

To remind, the Singaporean shipping player has a total of 20 large ammonia/methanol-ready vessels that will be built in Korea and Japan with deliveries due in 2025 and 2026.

Just recently, ONE Sapphire was handed over during a ceremony held at Imabari Shipbuilding’s Marugame yard in Kagawa, Japan. The 335-meter-long boxship features a suite of energy-saving solutions, including twisted rudders as well as a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR).

In addition, ONE has twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships on order in China. Slated for delivery from 2027, the units represent the company’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels.

