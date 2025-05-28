Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Shipbrokers: ONE orders 8+4 LNG-powered containerships

Business Developments & Projects
May 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has reportedly placed an order for eight liquefied natural gas (LNG)- powered 16,000 TEU boxships in South Korea.

Illustration. Courtesy of ONE

The order includes four options, according to data provided by Greek shipbroker Intermodal.

The eco-friendly containership fleet will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard, with the Singaporean carrier paying around $220 million per unit.

No futher details have been disclosed and the shipbuilder has not yet confirmed the order.

ONE is a joint venture between Japanese ‘big three’ shipping companies—Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Kwasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).

Almost a year and a half ago, the company ordered twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships at Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. Slated for delivery from 2027, the units represent ONE’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels.

Earlier this year, the company named its first owned newbuild container vessel—the 13,800 TEU methanol-ready ONE Sparkle. The ship is part of a series of 20 large ammonia/methanol-ready units being built in Korea.

With the latest move, ONE has joined the ongoing LNG-fueled boxship ordering spree. Its counterparts, including Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, Evergreen, and CMA CGM, recently also splashed out millions of US dollars on LNG dual-fuel newbuild fleets.

