Optime streamlines Aker BP subsea ops

March 4, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian firm Optime Subsea has recently completed a successful subsea operation for Aker BP using its remotely operated controls system (ROCS).

The deployment of the system, which eliminates the umbilical during well completions, represents a first type of this operation for the industry, Optime said.

Optime deployed the ROCS during a completions operation for a production well for Aker BP on the Ærfugl field on the Norwegian Contintental Shelf in late February.

“I believe that is a great accomplishment and the start of a major industry transition with this system,” says Optime CEO, Jan-Fredrik Carlsen.

Optime believes that through ROCS it is contributing to increased efficiency for the oil and gas industry in numerous ways.

ROCS is remotely controlled topside without a large hydraulic system, including a costly and heavy umbilical.

“Imbedded in Aker BP is the continuous drive towards technology that permanently improves our subsea well operations. ROCS is a good example of that, as it reduces HSE risk, optimises operations and also reduces the overall cost for us,” says Mads Rødsjø, head of Aker BP’s subsea well operations.

“Through the use of ROCS we have been able to move tonnes of actual equipment from the rig, as well as mechanical and hydraulic interfaces, into a simple and efficient software. This is truly digitalisation, says Rødsjø.

Optime signed a frame agreement with Aker BP January of 2019. The agreement includes work on Aker BPs subsea systems for two years, with an additional 2 year extension.

“Aker BP and their competence as well as focus to leverage innovative technology, is fundamental to continous industry improvements. This reduces the environmental footprint, improves efficiency, increases safety, and reduces cost – we believe it will create a new industry norm,” concluded Jan Fredrik Carlsen.