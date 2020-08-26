Orient Cable bags deal for Yangjiang Qingzhou III offshore wind farm

August 26, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Ningbo Orient Cable (NBO) has won a contract to provide subsea cables for the Yangjiang Qingzhou III offshore wind farm in China.

Under the circa EUR 160 million contract, NBO will provide 75km of 220kV and 142km of 35kV XLPE subsea cables for the 500 MW wind farm.

The first batch of cables is expected to be delivered in 2021.

Yangjiang Qingzhou III, developed by China Huadian Corporation, will feature 37 MySE6.8-158 turbines and 30 MySE8.3-180 turbines.

The wind farm, which will also comprise one 220 kV offshore substation, is planned to be commissioned in 2021.