Orient Cable cracks Vietnamese offshore wind market

September 11, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Chinese power cable specialist Orient Cable has secured its first engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for an offshore wind project in Vietnam.

Orient Cable has been contracted to provide and install a 185-kilometre, 35 kV subsea cable system for the Binh Dai offshore wind farm.

The project is located in the Binh Dai District, Thua Duc Commune, seven kilometres offshore.

Due to the wind farm’s proximity to the mainland, all of the subsea cables will be connected directly from the wind farm to the onshore substation, eliminating the need for an export cable.

Orient Cable plans to deliver the cable system in the first quarter of 2021.

The 310 MW Binh Dai offshore wind farm will comprise 74 wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa and Goldwind. The turbines will be installed in phases.

The consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and PowerChina International Group Limited is the EPC contractor for the project.

The wind farm is being developed by the Mekong Wind Power Joint Stock Company, a special purpose company owned by Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public Co Ltd.