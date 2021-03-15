Orient Cable sends first offshore wind shipment to Vietnam

March 15, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese power cable specialist Orient Cable is about to send off the submarine cables for phase one of the Binh Dai offshore wind project in Vietnam.

The company loaded the cables onto the installation barge at Ningbo Orient Cable’s port, which is ready to sail towards the Binh Dai Province in Vietnam. The installation team is already in Vietnam.

Orient Cable secured the EPCI contract for the wind farm in September 2020, under which it is in charge of providing and installing 185 kilometres of 35 kV subsea cable system.

This is Orient Cable’s first contract of its kind in Vietnam.

The project is located seven kilometres offshore and due to the proximity to the mainland, all of the subsea cables will be connected directly from the wind farm to the onshore substation, eliminating the need for an export cable.

Binh Dai will comprise 74 turbines, Siemens Gamesa 4.5 MW and Goldwind 3.3 MW units, which will be installed in phases.

The consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and PowerChina International Group Limited is the EPC contractor for the project.

The 310 MW wind farm is being developed by the Mekong Wind Power Joint Stock Company, a special purpose company owned by Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public.