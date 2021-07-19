Orix orders eco-friendly bulk carrier duo at Tsuneishi

July 19, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese financial service company Orix Corporation has placed an order for two eco-friendly bulk carriers to be constructed at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding.

As disclosed, the two units will be the TESS66 AEROLINE model bulkers, a new model developed by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

Photo by Orix Corporation

The 66,000 dwt vessels already comply with the International Maritime Organisation’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 which mandates a 30% reduction of CO2 emissions for new vessels from 2025, according to the company.

The two bulkers are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

“For a period extending over nearly 50 years, ORIX has been acquiring shipping-related expertise ranging from ship finance and investment (owning and operations), sales and purchases, broking, including through the establishment in 1977 of Perseus Shipping Co., Ltd. (now ORIX Maritime Corporation), a company which operates vessels,” the company stated.

Currently, ORIX owns 25 vessels, mainly bulk carriers, and provides them to companies such as grain trading houses and power companies worldwide.

In the future, Orix plans to actively engage in reducing environmental impact while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through corporate activities, the company pointed out.

Several month ago, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announced that it has developed a new LNG-fueled Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier design predicted to achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions of 40 per cent compared to the standard value against the EEDI.