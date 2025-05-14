Back to overview
Home Green Marine Tsuneishi Shipbuilding: ‘World’s first’ methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulker is here

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding: ‘World’s first’ methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulker is here

Vessels
May 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered the “world’s first” methanol dual-fuel Ultramax bulk carrier, Green Future.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

The 65,700 dwt vessel, featuring a length of 199 meters and a breadth of 32.25 meters, was delivered on May 13 and will be chartered by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, from Kambara Kisen.

According to the shipbuilder, the newbuild embodies characteristics of Tsuneishi’s TESS666 Aeroline design, known as the largest class of Ultramax category with Panamax breadth, while promising more sustainable operations using methanol as a fuel.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding
Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Specifically, the vessel is said to be able to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by up to 99%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 10% compared to conventional heavy fuel oil.

The methanol fuel tank has been positioned to maximise safety and facilitate smooth cargo handling while maintaining loading efficiency, Tsuneishi explained, noting that with a deadweight of 65,700 mt and a cargo hold capacity of 81,500 m3, the vessel inherits the loading performance of TESS66, which ranks among the highest in the Ultramax category.

Green Future is also equipped with a fuel-efficient main engine and Tsuneishi’s proprietary Aeroline technology to reduce wind resistance.

Okumura Sachio, Representative Director, President & Executive Officer of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, said this delivery marks just the beginning as the shipbuilder continues constructing methanol dual-fueled vessels at its overseas facilities and pursuing technological innovation to contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry and global environment.

Related Article

Just recently, Tsuneishi celebrated several milestones in the construction of methanol-fueled vessels, including a Kamsarmax bulk carrier being built at its base in the Philippines and a 5,900 TEU containership in China.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles