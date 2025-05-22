JMU
JMU completes handoff of energy-efficient 181,000 dwt bulk carrier

May 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Shipbuilding company Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) has handed over the eco-friendly 181,000 dwt bulk carrier Frontier Wish to compatriot shipping player Southern Route Maritime, part of Imabari-based Nissen Kaiun.

Courtesy of JMU

According to JMU, Southern Route Maritime took delivery of the newbuilding on May 13, 2025, at the Ariake Shipyard in Kumamoto Prefecture, where Frontier Hope was constructed.

The Panama-flagged bulker features an overall length of 292 meters, a breadth of 45 meters, a depth of 24.55 meters, and a draft of 18.23 meters. Representatives from JMU have highlighted that the ship represents the ‘biggest’ class of vessels that can be accommodated at the Port of Dunkirk, France. Dunkirk is one of the few Northern European ports capable of handling massive, fully loaded bulk carriers.

As informed, Frontier Wish, the ninth unit of JMU’s N-181,000 dwt Type Bulk Carrier series, incorporates numerous energy-saving technologies that allow it to meet the Phase III requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

Among the solutions fitted onto the ship are the Yokohama-based shipbuilder’s proprietary Super Stream Duct (said to decrease energy consumption by approximately 3%), the SURF-BULB (described as a device that ‘boosts’ propulsion efficiency and reduces energy consumption by roughly 3-7%), the LEADGE-Bow (which is claimed to ‘enhance’ a vessel’s performance in actual sea conditions), and the advanced low viscous resistance fin (ALV-Fin), a solution that helps with ‘better’ propulsive force and lowering fuel consumption.

In addition to this, Frontier Wish was equipped with a ballast water treatment system, and it maintains an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM). The bulker is also compliant with the NOx Tier III emission guidelines.

Southern Route Maritime’s latest addition to the fleet was handed over just less than two months after its sister vessel was delivered. Namely, in mid-March this year, JMU rolled out the red carpet for three newbuilds: A.P. Møller – Maersk’s 12,800 TEU boxship Maersk el Bosque, a 3,055 TEU container vessel Interasia Tribute, built for Taipei-headquartered Interasia Lines, and the 93,691 GT bulk carrier Frontier Hope.

As disclosed, all three newbuildings were ready to enter service while boasting a range of energy efficiency-oriented technological solutions.

It is understood that, by the end of this year, Japan Marine United Corporation will prepare to deliver at least four more 82,400-ton bulkers presently being built at the Kure Shipyard—the same yard where the builder is making another bulk carrier with its turnover date slated for sometime in 2027, per data from China Shipbuilding. JMU’s orderbook also comprises at least fourteen containerships that are expected to join their owners’ fleet by the end of 2028.

