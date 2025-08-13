Orkney-based firm expands subsea offering with wrap-up of local purchase
Orkney-based firm expands subsea offering with wrap-up of local purchase

August 13, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Green Marine (UK), founded in 2012 in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, has strengthened its renewables-focused offshore subsea service offering with the acquisition of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey equipment, vessel, personnel and contract agreements from Orkney-based Roving Eye Enterprises.

(L-R) Jason Schofield, Managing Director of Green Marine, and Roving Eye Enterprises owner Keith Bichan. Source: Green Marine (UK)

The acquired assets include a range of ROVs and specialised survey equipment, as well as the multi-purpose catamaran Athenia, a platform for survey and ROV operations, said to be ideally suited for aquaculture and inshore work.

Besides the physical assets, Green Marine (UK) has taken over a portfolio of call-off agreements, contracts, trading name and associated goodwill.

“The acquisition of Roving Eye Enterprises ongoing business, equipment, ROV’s and vessel is a strategically important move as we expand our services in the subsea survey sector,” said Jason Schofield, Managing Director of Green Marine (UK).

“These additions will complement the substantial investment Green Marine recently made in the state‑of‑the‑art survey equipment in 2025 This move reflects our ongoing investment in expanding our capabilities as offshore operations grow more demanding and dynamic.”

The move builds on a long-standing relationship between the two firms, including the joint delivery of several marine energy projects.

The acquired assets will be rebranded and integrated into Green Marine (UK)’s operations, with upgrades planned to further enhance subsea survey capabilities. Green Marine (UK) has already novated and completed a pipeline survey contract using a combination of Roving Eye and its own assets and personnel to deliver pipeline ROV inspections, as well as structural visual surveys.

“Over the years, Roving Eye has built a reputation for delivering high-quality subsea survey, ROV, and cable support services across a wide range of marine projects. The Athenia, our equipment, and our experienced personnel have been at the heart of that success,” said owner of Roving Eye Enterprises Keith Bichan.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and are very pleased to see our operations, assets, and client relationships transition to Green Marine—an organisation that shares our values and drive for marine excellence. I look forward to working with the Green Marine team during the transitional period to ensure a smooth handover and continued service delivery for our clients.”

Of note, it was reported earlier this year that Green Marine (UK) had made a seven-figure capital investment in a new subsea services department targeting the offshore wind sector in the UK.

The department’s services include general visual inspection (GVI), 3D survey incorporating real-time simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) analysis, marine site characterisation, multibeam, operations & maintenance (O&M) monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines and offshore structures.

