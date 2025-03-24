Proteus Marine Renewables (PMR) has joined the American Tidal Energy Project to help unlock Alaska’s tidal power potential, with the project receiving $3 million in U.S. Department of Energy (U.S. DOE) funding to evaluate Ocean Renewable Energy’s (ORPC’s) Cook Inlet site.
Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy ORPC files draft license for Alaska tidal energy project

ORPC files draft license for Alaska tidal energy project

Business Developments & Projects
March 24, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

U.S.-based Ocean Renewable Power Company (ORPC) has submitted a draft pilot license application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its East Foreland Tidal Energy Project in Cook Inlet, Alaska. The site has been identified as having the highest tidal energy potential in the U.S.

Source: Proteus Marine Renewables

Backed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) through the American Tidal Energy Project, the project aims to advance tidal energy development. According to ORPC, it aligns with the recent executive order on national energy security, emphasizing the need for diversified energy sources, including kinetic water movement.

“Harnessing the power of Cook Inlet aligns with Alaska’s vision for its energy future,” said ORPC President & CEO, Stuart Davies.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiastic response and support received from Kenai Peninsula stakeholders, and the state as a whole, and look forward to continued work in partnership with them.”

The company has been studying the site under a FERC preliminary permit issued in 2021. In 2024, ORPC received a Phase 1 grant from the Energy Department to assess the feasibility of tidal energy deployment. The company plans to use its TidGen technology and Proteus Marine Renewables’ AR Series tidal turbine.

Related Article

The draft application submission follows engagement with state and federal regulators. FERC’s review process includes a 30-to-60-day public comment period. The draft license application is available on FERC’s e-Library.

ORPC is shortlisted for follow-on funding from the U.S. DOE’s WPTO totaling $29 million to continue its work as a developer of the American Tidal Energy Project, with a decision expected in the next several months, the company noted.

In December 2024, ORPC Ireland deployed and started real-sea testing of a next-generation marine hydrokinetic turbine at Northern Ireland’s Strangford Lough tidal test site.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles