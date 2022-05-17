Ørsted to launch tender for offshore cable hardware

May 17, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Ørsted plans to launch a tender for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) for the 2.5 GW Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 wind farms offshore Poland in late May/early June.

Ørsted will use the Achilles Utilities Nordics and Central Europe (UNCE) qualification system for procurement.

The Baltica 3 wind farm will have an installed capacity of 1,045 MW. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2023.

The 1,498 MW Baltica 2 wind farm is slated for commissioning in 2028, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2024.

Ørsted is developing the two projects in a joint venture with PGE.

The two wind farms secured the Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in the first round of awards, reserved for the most advanced projects, in April 2021.