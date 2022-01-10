Ørsted to offer major installation contracts in coming weeks

January 10, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Offshore wind developer Ørsted plans to launch two tenders covering transport and installation work on the 1 GW Baltica 3 and 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind projects in Poland in the coming weeks.

The first tender will be launched in the second half of January or early February. The tender will cover the transport and installation of foundations and offshore substations for the two projects.

The second tender will commence in late March or early April. This tender will cover the installation of the export cables and inter-array cables at the two wind farms.

Ørsted will use the Achilles Utilities Nordics and Central Europe (UNCE) qualification system for procurement.

In May 2021, Ørsted and PGE formed a joint venture for the development, construction and operation of the 1 GW Baltica 3 and 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind projects, which had been awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) a month earlier.

The Baltica 3 wind farm with an installed capacity of 1,045 MW will be commissioned in 2027, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2023.

The Baltica 2 wind farm with a capacity of 1,498 MW will be commissioned in 2028, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2024.