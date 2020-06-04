OSM takes 37 Kristian Gerhard Jebsen ships under its management

Norwegian shipmanager OSM Maritime (OSM) will be taking over management responsibility for 37 vessels currently operated by Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS).

The agreement includes a transfer of business from KGJS to OSM of all technical, crewing and support functions in Bergen, Singapore and Manila. The transfer is expected to be completed by August 3, 2020.

Illustration; Flickr/Kees Torn

OSM plans to establish a new ship management company in Bergen, that will house 30 staff from KGJS while staff in Singapore and Manila will be transferred and co-located with OSM’s existing organizations in Singapore and Manila. The new ship management company in Bergen will be owned 100% by OSM, which will be responsible for managing 37 ships that currently belong to the KGJS fleet.

OSM Bergen will be headed by Ole-Johan Haahjem, currently CEO for KGJS Fleet Management. Around 1,300 KGJS seafarers are also set to be transitioned.

KGJS currently has 37 vessels under management, including newbuildings and vessels under third party management, while OSM has 150 vessels under full technical management and another 400 vessels under crewing management.

As disclosed, the partnership will enable KGJS to access leading technology that will enhance safety and efficiency, as well as procurement advantages from the scale of OSM.

On another hand, it will strengthen OSM’s position in Norway, and particularly in the bulk and tanker segments.

“We’re both proud and respectful of the trust KGJS is showing us through the agreement we’ve now entered into,” says Tommy Olofsen, executive chair of OSM.

“We are also proud to become part of the maritime cluster in Bergen, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s strongest. Whereas our hometown Arendal historically played a key role in Norway’s maritime legacy, we will now soon be able to call Bergen our second home in the country.”

Bjoern Sprotte, CEO of OSM, said that the companies would like for both employees and customers to experience the transition as business as usual.

“Over time we aim to provide even better services through close interaction between our customers and our combined knowledgeable and experienced staff and crew, because as we say in OSM, it’s all about people,” he noted.

“The shipping industry faces major challenges ahead in terms of technology and environmental regulations. Tackling these challenges demands scale and depth of competence,” Geir Mjelde, CEO of KGJS, added.