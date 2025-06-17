Back to overview
Home Ammonia MMMCZCS, partners unveil 3,500 TEU ammonia-fueled feeder design

Vessels
June 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS), in collaboration with ‘key’ partners, has unveiled a concept design for a 3,500 TEU container feeder vessel fueled by ammonia.

Courtesy of MMMCZCS

As disclosed, MMMCZCS has worked on this concept together with German engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions), Danish maritime transportation major AP Møller-Maersk, classification societies American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Lloyd’s Register (LR), the Danish Maritime Authority, the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA Singapore), Finnish marine engineering company Deltamarin, and Denmark-based engineering firm Eltronic FuelTech.

The vessel concept is described as having been built on the notions of safety, cargo capacity, early deployment (using available 60-bore two-stroke engines) and available ammonia-powered propulsion technologies. Per MMMCZCS, the boxship was also envisioned with the expectation that ammonia bunkering infrastructure would not be fully developed once the unit enters service.

It was noted that the bunkering arrangement should allow the ship to be supplied from a handy-sized gas carrier (roughly 20,000 cbm).

As informed, the final feeder concept, which is compliant with SOLAS and the IGF Code, represents a ‘leap forward’ when it comes to technically qualifying ammonia as a viable marine power source. In parallel, the overarching objective of the project is to design “a safe container feeder integrating state-of-the-art ammonia fuel technology,” as explained in a report.

The design is said to bring about numerous ‘advantages’. According to MMMCZCS, the ship’s Type A storage tanks could balance safety and space efficiency, the midship bunker station could provide flexibility for mooring and safe fuel transfer, while the choice to place the fuel preparation room (FPR) close to the engine room could reduce risk and help handle ammonia ‘more safely’.

Furthermore, the unit’s ventilation should ensure that any potential ammonia leaks are led away from areas accessed by the crew.

The latest design is not the first that MMMCZCS introduced. To remind, in July 2023, the entity and its partner, Foreship, were greenlit via an approval in principle (AiP) from ABS for the concept of a 15,000 TEU ammonia-powered boxship. The project is related to the Singapore Ammonia Bunkering Feasibility Study (SABRE) consortium, concentrated on establishing and demonstrating an ammonia supply chain in Singapore.

As elaborated, ammonia is a very attractive option for shipping companies, given that it has the potential for a 97% well-to-wake (WtW) greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction if manufactured from renewable energy (e-ammonia). The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net Zero Framework (NZF) also appears to be tilting in favor of vessels powered by this energy source, per the UK’s UCL Energy Institute Shipping, UMAS and Oceans Research Group’s recent analysis.

However, its toxicity, flammability and corrosiveness, coupled with undeveloped infrastructure and as-of-yet immature technology, have presented considerable issues. The organization has underscored that the lack of prescriptive regulations for ammonia-powered vessels was also one of the reasons why alternative design processes and risk assessments had to be explored during the creation of the concept.

MMMCZCS has also noted in a separate report (October 2024) that, despite the dangerous nature of using ammonia, the majority of the maritime workforce is ‘willing’ to work with this clean fuel. Nevertheless, in February 2025, the organization underlined that a considerable workforce overhaul is necessary to prepare seafarers for the handling and use of ammonia.

In fact, according to MMMCZCS and Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (The Decarb Hub), at least 800,000 workers need to go through specialized training programs to be qualified to handle this sustainable fuel.

