‘Our most energy-diverse event so far’ – Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022

December 1, 2022, by adrianamunteanu

After two days of doing business, networking, celebrating innovation, and making new connections and collaborations, the 15th edition of Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) can look back at a successful and inspiring event. The event brought together over 400 exhibitors and more than 6,500 registered visitors at the Home of Energy Transition in RAI Amsterdam. Next year OEEC takes place on 28 and 29 November 2023 in RAI Amsterdam.

On 29 and 30 November, RAI Amsterdam was the meeting place for international clients, business leaders, industry experts, professionals and government representatives. The event brought together the offshore wind, hydrogen, marine energy, oil and gas and maritime supply chains. The participants shared knowledge and connected during the high-quality content program at the many networking opportunities and in the exhibition hall.

Participating companies included leading industry players, such as: TotalEnergies, bp, Shell, DEME Offshore, Van Oord, Vroon Offshore Services, BigLift Shipping, Royal Wagenborg, Bluewater Energy Services, DNV, Smulders, Damen Shipyards, Huisman, Pon Power, Acta Marine, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, Renewable UK, Mammoet, GustoMSC, Bluestream Offshore and many more.

“This was our most energy-diverse Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference so far, which is not surprising as the entire energy and maritime sectors are moving forward with more clean energy and sustainability solutions”, says Coert van Zijll Langhout, Managing Director Navingo BV, organizer of OEEC.

“Several more major global players joined our event this year, predominantly in the renewable energy and clean fuel segments of both the exhibition and the conference. This further reaffirms our mission of being ‘Home of Energy Transition’ and providing a meeting point for the offshore energy sector, governments and policymakers, and everyone else involved in the global transition to a net-zero society.”

The future of Offshore Energy

During the content program, experts and industry leaders from companies, trade associations and authorities took the stage. Participating, among others: GustoMSC, TotalEnergies, Siemens Energy, TenneT, Gasunie, BP, DNV, RWE Renewables, European Commission, Government of the Netherlands, the Netherlands Wind Energy Association and Marine Energy Alliance.



The industry leaders discussed the changing offshore energy landscape, but they also called out for action.

“We must do everything in Europe to become independent from fossil imports as soon as possible. We must accelerate the transition to a sustainable and climate-neutral energy supply,” says Manon van Beek of TenneT.

Innovations like hydrogen, floating wind and marine energy were in the spotlight and took a prominent part in the content program.

“Europe, like some other parts of the world, is faced with an energy crisis and some of the conventional energy sources have again come into play in short-term plans. However, the fact that our Hydrogen Area and conference sessions on offshore wind, floating wind, hydrogen, and marine energy garnered so much interest shows that clean energy plans and projects are not taking the backseat,” says Anne Visser, Director Operations at Navingo.

“The Netherlands recently announced a 2050 target for offshore wind of 70 GW and our government plans for a good part of this capacity to be used for hydrogen production. Other countries are also increasing their clean energy goals and new markets are emerging for technologies such as offshore wind and green hydrogen.

At Navingo, we are aiming for our Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference to facilitate discussions and cooperation between those capable of moving all of us closer to those targets.”

2023

For those who missed out on the content program, all sessions have been recorded and are available On Demand. The next Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference takes place on 28 & 29 November 2023.

