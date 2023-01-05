Owner’s engineer services wanted for Mediterranean interconnector

January 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

EuroAsia Interconnector Limited has issued a tender seeking a provider of owner’s engineer services for the Cyprus – Greece (Crete) part of the link.

The role of the owner’s engineer is to provide the specialist technical engineering support required by the owner in the execution of the project through the procurement, design, manufacture, construction, installation and commissioning phases.

The provided services include, amongst others, review of converter, cable and electrode design submissions for conformance with employer requirements, review of factory test procedures and test results for acceptance, witnessing of select converter equipment and cable factory tests, monitoring and responding to supplier requests, and supporting the contracting entity with project interface coordination.

The total estimated value of the contract is €5 million, not including VAT and not constituting the upper bid limit.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 10 February at 12:00. The contract is for a duration of six years and the place of execution is Cyprus, Greece and the Mediterranean basin between them.

EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme that will connect Cyprus, Israel and Greece (Crete), and will comprise converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

The project entered the construction phase in October.

At full deployment, the 500 kV interconnector will allow the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity. Its total offshore length is 1,208 kilometers, while its onshore length is 25 kilometers.

On 29 December, the Environment and Planning Committee of the Region of Crete gave a positive opinion on the environmental conditions of the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) of the Cyprus-Greece (Crete) Electricity Interconnection Project of Common Interest (PCI 3.10).